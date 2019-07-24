Did You Manage To Avoid MediNet Group's (HKG:8161) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop?

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of MediNet Group Limited (HKG:8161), who have seen the share price tank a massive 75% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. The good news is that the stock is up 1.5% in the last week.

MediNet Group isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, MediNet Group saw its revenue grow by 9.8% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 37% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

MediNet Group shareholders are down 15% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 3.7%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 37% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

