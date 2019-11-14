Did You Manage To Avoid Mercialys's (EPA:MERY) 33% Share Price Drop?

Mercialys (EPA:MERY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 33% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Mercialys saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 5.6% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 12% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Mercialys, it has a TSR of -15% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Mercialys shareholders are up 2.1% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.6% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Importantly, we haven't analysed Mercialys's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

