Did You Manage To Avoid Neo-Neon Holdings's (HKG:1868) Painful 62% Share Price Drop?

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Neo-Neon Holdings Limited (HKG:1868) share price dropped 62% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. It's up 1.9% in the last seven days.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Neo-Neon Holdings became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 1.5% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1868 Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in Neo-Neon Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 14%, against a market gain of about 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 18% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Neo-Neon Holdings scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

