Did You Manage To Avoid Nordea Bank Abp's (STO:NDA SE) 27% Share Price Drop?

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Nordea Bank Abp (STO:NDA SE) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 27% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Nordea Bank Abp saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 29% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 9.8% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Nordea Bank Abp the TSR over the last 3 years was -7.9%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 24% in the last year, Nordea Bank Abp shareholders lost 4.9% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Importantly, we haven't analysed Nordea Bank Abp's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

