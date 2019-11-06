Did You Manage To Avoid One Stop Systems's (NASDAQ:OSS) 19% Share Price Drop?

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 19% in one year, under-performing the market.

One Stop Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year One Stop Systems saw its revenue grow by 83%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 19% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time

NasdaqCM:OSS Income Statement, November 6th 2019

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, One Stop Systems shareholders might be miffed that they lost 19%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 23%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. If you would like to research One Stop Systems in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

