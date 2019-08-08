Did You Manage To Avoid Peninsula Land's (NSE:PENINLAND) Devastating 85% Share Price Drop?

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Peninsula Land Limited (NSE:PENINLAND) for half a decade as the share price tanked 85%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 68%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 29% in the last three months.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Peninsula Land didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Peninsula Land saw its revenue increase by 18% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 32% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:PENINLAND Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Peninsula Land shareholders are down 68% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 31% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

