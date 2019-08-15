Did You Manage To Avoid RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's (HKG:3628) Painful 58% Share Price Drop?

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term RENHENG Enterprise Holdings Limited (HKG:3628) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 58% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 54% lower in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.9% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 10% in the same time period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, RENHENG Enterprise Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 23% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching RENHENG Enterprise Holdings more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:3628 Income Statement, August 15th 2019

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that RENHENG Enterprise Holdings's TSR, at -58% is higher than its share price return of -58%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, RENHENG Enterprise Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 54%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.1% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before forming an opinion on RENHENG Enterprise Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.