Did You Manage To Avoid SenSen Networks's (ASX:SNS) 43% Share Price Drop?

This week we saw the SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS) share price climb by 22%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 43% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

View our latest analysis for SenSen Networks

Given that SenSen Networks didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year SenSen Networks saw its revenue fall by 24%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 43% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:SNS Income Statement April 14th 2020 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling SenSen Networks stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt SenSen Networks shareholders are happy with the loss of 43% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 32%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SenSen Networks better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for SenSen Networks (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: SenSen Networks may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.