Did You Manage To Avoid Sinolink Worldwide Holdings's (HKG:1168) 43% Share Price Drop?

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited (HKG:1168) shareholders, since the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 24%. Unhappily, the share price slid 1.0% in the last week.

View our latest analysis for Sinolink Worldwide Holdings

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Sinolink Worldwide Holdings saw its revenue grow by 23% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 17% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:1168 Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Sinolink Worldwide Holdings's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.3% in the last year, Sinolink Worldwide Holdings shareholders lost 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.9% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.