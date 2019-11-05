Did You Manage To Avoid Sky Light Holdings's (HKG:3882) Devastating 82% Share Price Drop?

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Sky Light Holdings Limited (HKG:3882) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 82% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a big of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sky Light Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Arguably the revenue decline of 29% per year has people thinking Sky Light Holdings is shrinking. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:3882 Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Sky Light Holdings shares, which cost holders 38%, while the market was up about 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 43% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

