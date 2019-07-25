Did You Manage To Avoid Skyharbour Resources's (CVE:SYH) 24% Share Price Drop?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) share price is down 24% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 1.7%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 3.1% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

Skyharbour Resources hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Skyharbour Resources will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Skyharbour Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of just CA$2.3m when it last reported (December 2018). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. That probably explains why the share price is down 24% in the last year. The image below shows how Skyharbour Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Skyharbour Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:SYH Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Skyharbour Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 24%, against a market gain of about 1.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Skyharbour Resources by clicking this link.

