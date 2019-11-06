Did You Manage To Avoid Solargiga Energy Holdings's (HKG:757) Devastating 78% Share Price Drop?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:757) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 78% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Solargiga Energy Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Solargiga Energy Holdings saw its revenue increase by 9.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 26% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Solargiga Energy Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 19%, against a market gain of about 5.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 26% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

