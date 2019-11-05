Did You Manage To Avoid Soni Soya Products's (NSE:SONISOYA) 41% Share Price Drop?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Soni Soya Products Limited (NSE:SONISOYA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 41%. That's well bellow the market return of 8.6%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Soni Soya Products because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Soni Soya Products had to report a 3.6% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 41% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 3.61.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NSEI:SONISOYA Past and Future Earnings, November 5th 2019

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.6% in the last year, Soni Soya Products shareholders might be miffed that they lost 41%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. If you would like to research Soni Soya Products in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

