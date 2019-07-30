Did You Manage To Avoid Starlite Holdings's (HKG:403) 44% Share Price Drop?

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Starlite Holdings Limited (HKG:403) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 44% in three years, versus a market return of about 31%. But it's up 9.4% in the last week.

Because Starlite Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Starlite Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 1.6% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 18%, annualized. And with no profits, and weak revenue, are you surprised? Of course, sentiment could become too negative, and the company may actually be making progress to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Dividend Lost

The share price return figures discussed above don't include the value of dividends paid previously, but the total shareholder return (TSR) does. By accounting for the value of dividends paid, the TSR can be seen as a more complete measure of the value a company brings to its shareholders. Starlite Holdings's TSR over the last 3 years is -42%; better than its share price return. Even though the company isn't paying dividends at the moment, it has done in the past.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Starlite Holdings shareholders are down 7.9% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3.2% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

