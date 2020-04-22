Did You Manage To Avoid Sunshine 100 China Holdings' (HKG:2608) Painful 64% Share Price Drop?

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (HKG:2608) share price dropped 64% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. It's down 1.4% in the last seven days.

View our latest analysis for Sunshine 100 China Holdings

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sunshine 100 China Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 1.4% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:2608 Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

This free interactive report on Sunshine 100 China Holdings's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Sunshine 100 China Holdings returned a loss of 12% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 17%. Of far more concern is the 18% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. While the losses are slowing we doubt many shareholders are happy with the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sunshine 100 China Holdings (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Sunshine 100 China Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.