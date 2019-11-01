Did You Manage To Avoid UFO Moviez India's (NSE:UFO) Painful 70% Share Price Drop?

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of UFO Moviez India Limited (NSE:UFO) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 70% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 55%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The good news is that the stock is up 1.2% in the last week.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Although the share price is down over three years, UFO Moviez India actually managed to grow EPS by 1.7% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's pretty reasonable to suspect the market was previously to bullish on the stock, and has since moderated expectations. But it's possible a look at other metrics will be enlightening.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt that they've concerned the market. UFO Moviez India has maintained its top line over three years, so we doubt that has shareholders worried. A closer look at revenue and profit trends might yield insights.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that UFO Moviez India has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, UFO Moviez India's TSR for the last 3 years was -64%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, UFO Moviez India shareholders took a loss of 49% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 9.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 29% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Before spending more time on UFO Moviez India it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.