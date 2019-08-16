Did You Manage To Avoid Unifi's (NYSE:UFI) 37% Share Price Drop?

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 37% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Unifi had to report a 92% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 37% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 151.07 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.5% in the last year, Unifi shareholders lost 37%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.3% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

