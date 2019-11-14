Did You Manage To Avoid Universal Stainless & Alloy Products's (NASDAQ:USAP) 44% Share Price Drop?

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP), since the last five years saw the share price fall 44%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 31% in the last year. The good news is that the stock is up 3.5% in the last week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 6.6% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a tough year, with a total loss of 31%, against a market gain of about 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Is Universal Stainless & Alloy Products cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

