Did You Manage To Avoid New Universe Environmental Group's (HKG:436) Painful 67% Share Price Drop?

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of New Universe Environmental Group Limited (HKG:436) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 67% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 36% in a year. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 7.1%. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 4.2% in that time.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

New Universe Environmental Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 10% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 31% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered New Universe Environmental Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. New Universe Environmental Group's TSR of was a loss of 65% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

New Universe Environmental Group shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on New Universe Environmental Group you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

