Did You Manage To Avoid Valbiotis's (EPA:ALVAL) 24% Share Price Drop?

Over the last month the Valbiotis SA (EPA:ALVAL) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 47%. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 24% in the last year, well below the market return.

We don't think Valbiotis's revenue of €125,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Valbiotis comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Valbiotis had liabilities exceeding cash by €2.8m when it last reported in June 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -24% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Valbiotis's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). The image below shows how Valbiotis's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

While Valbiotis shareholders are down 23% for the year, the market itself is up 23%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 33%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Valbiotis (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

