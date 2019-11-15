Did You Manage To Avoid Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings)'s (HKG:422) Painful 57% Share Price Drop?

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Limited (HKG:422) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 57% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 36%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. It's down 1.8% in the last seven days.

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings)'s revenue dropped 13% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 24% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) shareholders are down 36% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

