Did You Manage To Avoid Vincent Medical Holdings's (HKG:1612) 29% Share Price Drop?

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Vincent Medical Holdings Limited (HKG:1612) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 29% in three years, versus a market return of about 28%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Vincent Medical Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 30% each year. In comparison the 11% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Vincent Medical Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was -24%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Vincent Medical Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. That's including the dividend. This recent result is much better than the 8.8% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

