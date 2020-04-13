Did You Manage To Avoid VivoPower International's (NASDAQ:VVPR) Devastating 84% Share Price Drop?

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 43% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 34% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given that VivoPower International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, VivoPower International saw its revenue grow by 21% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 46% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for VivoPower International shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 43%. The market shed around 4.0%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 46% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with VivoPower International (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

