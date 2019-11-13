Did You Manage To Avoid Zall Smart Commerce Group's (HKG:2098) Devastating 88% Share Price Drop?

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd. (HKG:2098) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 88% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down (the share price is down 87%) in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

View our latest analysis for Zall Smart Commerce Group

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Zall Smart Commerce Group had to report a 81% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 88% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:2098 Past and Future Earnings, November 12th 2019 More

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Zall Smart Commerce Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Zall Smart Commerce Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Zall Smart Commerce Group's TSR, which was a 88% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.7% in the last year, Zall Smart Commerce Group shareholders lost 88%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3.3% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Zall Smart Commerce Group by clicking this link.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.