Did Mastek Limited's (NSE:MASTEK) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Mastek Limited's (NSE:MASTEK) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How MASTEK fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

MASTEK's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹1.0b has jumped 33% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 31%, indicating the rate at which MASTEK is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is merely a result of industry tailwinds, or if Mastek has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Mastek has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the IN IT industry of 8.6%, indicating Mastek has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Mastek’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 0.5% to 16%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Mastek gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Mastek to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

