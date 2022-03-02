We did the math to see if Disney World's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is worth it

Disney World's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience is expensive. Period.

Starting prices for the all-inclusive, two-night adventure top $4,800 for two guests sharing a cabin during non-peak dates as of late last year. For four people, the price tag is just shy of $6,000.

Even for die-hard Disney fans, that's a lot of money. Is it worth it?

The answer depends on who's going.

For lifelong Star Wars fans who can afford it, the chance to become part of a Star Wars story is priceless. The fully immersive experience is unlike anything else.

But folks who aren't fans could spend their dollars on many other worthwhile experiences at Disney World and still have a hefty chunk of change leftover.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive two-night-stay experience opening March 1 at Walt Disney World Resort, invites travelers to interact with new and familiar faces on an intergalactic voyage.

What's included in the Galactic Starcruiser price?

2 nights' accommodations on the Galactic Starcruiser

4 meals and refreshments also aboard

1 quick-service meal at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Ongoing interactive entertainment in an immersive theater environment

Admission to Hollywood Studios for a Galaxy's Edge excursion

Valet parking

1 exclusive databand (MagicBand) per guest

Total: $5,999 for three adults and one child (kids ages 10 and up count as adults)

What you could get instead

2nights' accommodations at Disney Grand Floridian: $2,190

4 table-service meals and refreshments across parks: $729

1 quick-service meal at Disney's Hollywood Studios: $60

2 days park admission without park hopper: $894

Valet parking: $66

4 Star Wars-themed MagicBands: $140

Total: $4,079 for three adults and one child

Because the Star War: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind experience, there's no way to compare apples to apples. These are the closest alternatives, priced as of Feb. 28.

Based on the level of theming throughout the Galactic Starcruiser and the intimate nature of the stay (only 100 cabins), the accommodations could be likened to a standard room with a theme park view and club level service at the crown jewel of Disney World's deluxe resorts, the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. During the same window as the Starcruiser's sample dates (most weeknights from Aug. 20 through Sept. 17, 2022), two nights add up to $2,190, excluding taxes and fees.

The two dinners aboard the Galactic Starcruiser are most comparable to character meals or high-end sit-down meals at the parks. Dinner for three adults and one child at Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom costs $223 before taxes. Dinner for the same party at Epcot's Space 220 totals $266. That's $489 for two dinners.

The two breakfasts on board the Galactic Starcruiser are buffets like Ohana at the Polynesian Village Resort, which costs $89 for a family of four, and Boma at Animal Kingdom Lodge, which totals $104 for the family of four. That's $193 for both breakfasts.

Light refreshments would cost at least as much as four Dole Whips, which total $20, and four Mickey Pretzels with cheese, which top $27 altogether. That's another $47. Add that to the two breakfasts and two dinners and it totals $729.

The quick-service lunch at Hollywood Studios' Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is worth upwards of $60 for three adults and one child with drinks, depending on what guests order.

While the Galactic Starcruiser experience only includes one day's admission to Hollywood Studios, guests get another day of entertainment and activities on board. It's not the same, but the closest equivalent is a second day at the parks. Two days of standard admission without the park hopper option cost just over $894 for three adults and one child during the same window as the Galactic Starcruiser's sample prices.

Two nights of valet parking at a Disney resort add up to $66.

Star Wars-themed MagicBands range from $30 for a child's slap bracelet to $40 on Shop Disney. Two of each would total $140. Disney resort guests can, however, get discounts on select MagicBands when purchased with a stay.

That adds up to a lot, but it's still roughly $1,900 less than the price of the two-night Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is expensive. Is it worth it?