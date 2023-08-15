How did Max Duggan, other recent former TCU players fare during their first NFL preseason games?

TCU had eight players selected in the 2023 NFL draft, only Georgia, Michigan and Alabama had more players taken.

How did TCU draftees fare in their first taste of NFL action?

Max Duggan

TCU’s former superstar quarterback was drafted in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Chargers and saw action in the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Duggan went 2-of-3 for 19 yards and added 20 yards on the ground. Duggan is currently the third-string quarterback on the Chargers’ depth chart.

Quentin Johnson

The first Horned Frog selected in the draft, Johnson was also selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round. Johnson had three receptions for 10 yards, inluding a touchdown against the Rams.

Derius Davis

The third TCU player taken by the Chargers, Davis had three catches for 21 yards in the game but his best play came on special teams.

Davis returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown showing off his big play ability.

Steve Avila

Avila was the first player the Rams selected in the draft and is currently listed as the Chargers’ starting left guard. Avila impressed in his preseason debut and seems likely to start as a rookie.

Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson





The Rams vs Chargers game was full of former TCU players and Hodges-Tomlinson was another one. Selected by the Rams in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Hodges-Tomlinson had two tackles and broke up a pass attempt to former teammate Quentin Johnston.

Dee Winters

Winters was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the draft. Winters had three total tackles in the game and made a couple of plays near the line of scrimmage.

Dylan Horton

A fourth-round selection by the Houston Texans, Horton did not play in the Texans’ first game due to a groin injury.

Kendre Miller

It was a scary first game for Miller who suffered a knee sprain while playing for the New Orleans Saints against the Kansas City Chiefs. Miller’s injury isn’t considered serious according to reports. Miller had four carries for five yards in his limited action.