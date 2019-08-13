Did Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mayville Engineering Company

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman Robert Kamphuis was not their only acquisition of Mayville Engineering Company shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$448k worth of shares at a price of US$14.53 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.69. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 105k shares for a total of US$1.5m. While Mayville Engineering Company insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MEC Recent Insider Trading, August 13th 2019 More

Insiders at Mayville Engineering Company Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mayville Engineering Company insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$825k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Mayville Engineering Company insiders have about 1.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.5m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Mayville Engineering Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Mayville Engineering Company insiders are expecting a bright future.