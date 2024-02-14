How did Memphis celebrate Valentine's Day 100 years ago? We searched our archives to find out.

What do you have planned for Valentine’s Day? Perhaps you and your significant other will head Downtown and splurge at Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar, then take a stroll along South Main Street. You might kick it old-school and eat Italian food at Pete and Sam’s near the University of Memphis.

Or, because through some unfortunate coincidence, it also happens to be Ash Wednesday ― the start of Lent ― maybe you’ll go to a church, get an ash-shaped cross rubbed onto your forehead, and eat fish by candlelight after a day of fasting. I know, so romantic.

But how did Memphians celebrate Valentine’s Day 100 years ago? Are traditions dramatically different, or do some things never change? And did Memphians a century ago have to manage celebrating a romantic holiday and observing a somber holy day simultaneously?

More: The couples behind 3 Memphis restaurants share their recipe for love and success

We scoured our archives to find out.

Join us, won’t you, as we travel back to Feb. 14, 1924.

Records and 'Boo-fuls'

Bry’s Department Store ― which, as you might have guessed, is no longer in business ― seemed ready to take advantage of the holiday in 1924. In several sizable ads in The Commercial Appeal, the retailer proclaimed that a large shipment of “roses and shrubs” had just arrived and that it had begun selling the hit record “I Love You” ― a number pulled from the hit Broadway show “Little Jesse James.”

“Each record,” the advertisement noted, “will be wrapped up in an appropriate envelope especially gotten up for Valentine’s Day.”

An advertisement for rose bushes and shrubs beings sold for the holiday in Memphis in 1924.

And if you wanted to hear the song before purchasing it, you were in luck. Because Bry’s was providing “a special showing” of the record in its “Valentine Booth” throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Lowenstein’s ― another department store from a bygone era ― seemed to be using the holiday as a way to sell children’s clothing. As it said in an advertisement, “For Your OWN Little Valentine, The Baby Shop of Memphis Offers New Spring ‘Boo-fuls.’”

Exactly what a “Boo-ful” is, I’m not sure, but for the “tiny wee valentines,” Lowenstein’s had crocheted sacks and bonnets ready to go. And for the “bigger valentines,” there were girls’ coats, boys’ coats, and children’s hats that ranged in price from $3.98 to $10 (a fair amount of money in 1924).

Fox trots and waltzes

As the department stores used the holiday to lure in customers, Memphians were celebrating in a variety of ways. Mrs. James Crenshaw adopted a Valentine’s Day theme for her bridge game at the Parkview Hotel ― which is currently being converted into apartments ― and ensured red, heart-shaped boxes full of candy were placed at each table. Crenshaw didn’t skimp on her own outfit, either, as she was “gowned in a beautiful spring model of taffeta” and wore a corsage of red roses and violets.

While Crenshaw dolled up and played bridge with her guests, members of the “younger set,” as The CA called them, prepared for the much anticipated, nighttime “Valentine Party” on the Shrine Roof.

More: Three Memphis restaurants make OpenTable's list of Most Romantic Restaurants in America

It was set to be a rollicking occasion, with the “Washington Syncopators” providing music and the crowd expected to be nearly as big as the one seen at the Shrine Roof’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The party didn’t disappoint.

The roof was “gaily decorated with hearts and emblems of the season,” and a lively dance contest was held. First place went to Elizabeth Mallory, for her fox trot, and she was awarded a five-pound box of candy. Second place went to Louise Wyly, for her waltzing, and she scored a box at the Pantages Theater, an ornate venue demolished decades ago.

The “younger set,” fortunately, wouldn’t have to wait long for their next big celebration, because management of the Shrine Roof had already announced their next big party: a Mardi Gras ball that would be held on Tuesday, Mar. 4, just before the start of “the Lenten Season." Ash Wednesday that year would be on Mar. 5.

Apparently, in 1924, Memphians didn’t have to worry about the holiday and holy day conflicting.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Memphis celebrated Valentine's Day 100 years ago