How did Memphis students fare on the ACT? The state has released the results

In 2022, the national average composite score on the ACT slipped to 19.8, falling below 20.0 for the first time since 1991. Then, in 2023, the national graduating class’s average score fell again, dropping to 19.5 and marking the sixth consecutive year of decreases.

The average composite score of Memphis-Shelby County Schools students on the college entrance exam, however, hasn’t decreased. Instead, it’s increased ever-so-slightly, while remaining behind state and national averages.

According to the most recent data provided by the Tennessee Department of Education, the average ACT composite score of the graduating class in the 2022-23 academic year was 16.4, inching up from 16.3 in 2021-22. Black, Hispanic, and Native American students also saw their scores tick upward, from 15.8 to 15.9.

And the number of students scoring 21 or higher rose from 926 to 952, while the participation rate of students with disabilities jumped from 85% to 99%.

“At a time when ACT scores nationwide are declining, Memphis students are defying the trend and continuing to make gains,” said MSCS interim superintendent Toni Williams in a statement.

More: Memphis schools get letter grades from state. Why MSCS leaders don't like them

Added Angela Whitelaw, deputy superintendent of schools and academic support: “These positive gains reflect our strategic investments. Every high school now has an ACT specialist and a dedicated complex-text course, equipping students with the skills they need to analyze and decode information in and beyond the classroom.”

The district didn’t see improvements in every area, however. The scores of economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities held steady at 15.2 and 13.4, respectively, while the average scores of English learners ticked down from 13.8 to 13.7. The district’s average composite score also lags both the national average of 19.8 and the state's average score of 19.0, as well as its own scores from several years back.

In the 2019-20 academic year, MSCS posted an average composite score of 17.3, and in 2020-21, it posted an average score of 16.6. The district’s leaders know there is plenty of room for growth. As Williams said in her statement: “This progress is encouraging, but we recognize the need to continue striving for even higher achievement.”

The scores of other Memphis-area school districts have also been released, with differing results. The average composite score of Collierville Schools’ graduating class stood at 23.7, rising from 23 the previous year. Bartlett City School’s score held steady at 20.1, while Germantown Municipal School District’s average score fell from 24.5 to 23.9 ― though this is still significantly above state and national average. Arlington Community Schools' score decreased from 22.3 to 21.4, a number that also remains above state and national averages.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Here's how Memphis-Shelby County Schools students did on the ACT