Did the Miami man who fired a gun out of a Lamborghini shoot out of grandma’s Corvette?

An old video brought new charges for a Doral man accused of posting a video of himself firing a gun out of a Lamborghini as he rocketed down the Palmetto Expressway.

The new case with charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and improper exhibition of a weapon was filed Jan. 5 as 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia sat where he’s been since his Dec. 26 arrest — in Miami-Dade Corrections custody.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in an arrest report after the Dec. 23 Lamborghini video that tattoos and the video posting to his Instagram account, “_taylor_2blea_,” identified the shooter as Perez-Valdivia. Eight days after that arrest, an FHP detective took a look at the TikTok account of the same name. And there the detective found another video with someone shooting a gun from a sports car as it zipped across a Miami highway, this one posted on May 18.

According to the arrest report and the video (still on TikTok as of Wednesday morning), the highway in this video was the Dolphin Expressway; the shooter is also driving; the shooter turns his face to the videographer four times; and the car was a red Chevrolet Corvette that FHP says is registered to Perez-Valdivia’s grandmother.

FHP also eventually found that’s the Corvette that Perez-Valdivia drove into his March 25 arrest on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. He posted $6,000 bond. The resisting charge wasn’t prosecuted, and he went into the deferred prosecution program on the fleeing charge.

Perez-Valdivia’s Dec. 26 arrest brought an “unsuccessful completion of the pre-trial diversion program,” the online court docket says. His trial on the March 25 fleeing charge is scheduled to begin Jan. 25.

Nelson Perez-Valdivia’s 2022-2023 legal year

Perez-Valdivia ended 2022 in Miami West Detention Center after spending the year colliding with the criminal justice system, according to online Miami-Dade court dockets.

Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia

▪ Jan. 6, 2022: Though arrested on multiple charges, the only one eventually prosecuted is a misdemeanor for improper exhibition of a firearm.

▪ Feb. 7: Perez-Valdivia posts $500 bond on the improper exhibition charge. That case remains open.

▪ March 1: His presence in the deferred prosecution program from a May 2020 improper exhibition of a firearm charge was revoked. He’d been in since Oct. 7, 2021.

▪ March 25: Arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest without violence. He posted $6,000 bond the same day.

▪ Aug. 4: The May 2020 improper exhibition of a firearm charge is dropped.

▪ Nov. 13: Accepted into the deferred prosecution/pretrial diversion program for the March 25 charge of fleeing.

▪ Dec. 26: After the Dec. 23 video, arrested on one count of carrying a concealed firearm, one count of improper exhibition of a firearm, one count of resisting an officer without violence and 14 counts (one for each shot in the video) of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

▪ Dec. 27: Kicked out of the deferred prosecution/pretrial diversion program for the March 25 charge of fleeing.

▪ Jan. 5: New case with charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and improper exhibition of a firearm filed after detectives say Perez-Valdivia is the man shooting from a Corvette in the video on his TikTok account.