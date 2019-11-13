Did MicroStrategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) share price is up 26% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 18% in the last three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

MicroStrategy went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Unfortunately MicroStrategy's fell 3.5% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MicroStrategy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

