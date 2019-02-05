Did Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (HKG:1569) Insiders Sell Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Minsheng Education Group Company Limited (HKG:1569).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Minsheng Education Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Kaihua Lin sold HK$1.1m worth of shares at a price of HK$2.13 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (HK$1.67). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Kaihua Lin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Kaihua Lin ditched 700.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was CN¥2.18. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:1569 Insider Trading February 5th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Minsheng Education Group insiders own 75% of the company, worth about HK$5.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Minsheng Education Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Minsheng Education Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Minsheng Education Group insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

