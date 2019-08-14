Did You Miss Agro Phos (India)'s (NSE:AGROPHOS) Impressive 145% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Agro Phos (India) Limited (NSE:AGROPHOS) share price has soared 145% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. Agro Phos (India) hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Given that Agro Phos (India) only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Agro Phos (India) saw its revenue grow by 5.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 145%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Agro Phos (India) shareholders have gained 146% over the last year, including dividends. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 24%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

