Did You Miss Arjo's (STO:ARJO B) 29% Share Price Gain?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Arjo AB (publ) (STO:ARJO B) share price is up 29% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 17% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Arjo for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Arjo grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 160%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 29% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Arjo as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Arjo boasts a total shareholder return of 31% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 6.0%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). If you would like to research Arjo in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

