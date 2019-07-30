Did You Miss Ascott Residence Trust's (SGX:A68U) 19% Share Price Gain?

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Ascott Residence Trust (SGX:A68U) share price is 19% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around -0.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 15% in three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Ascott Residence Trust grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 30%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 19% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Ascott Residence Trust, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.64.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Ascott Residence Trust the TSR over the last year was 23%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ascott Residence Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8.2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before forming an opinion on Ascott Residence Trust you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

