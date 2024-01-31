Did you miss the big catch? Seafood Festival in Port St. Lucie captured in photos

PORT ST. LUCIE − A gastronomical adventure awaited the hundreds of visitors to the Seafood Festival Jan. 27-28, with crustaceans galore, seafood paella, fish filets and other delicacies from the depths of the ocean.

The grounds of the Mid-Florida Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place off U.S., was the location for the two-day outdoor pet-friendly festival. Aside from plenty of seafood, there were tropical drinks, a collection of arts and crafts and nautical vendors, exhibitors and artists, and two stages of musical entertainment for adults.

There even were some mermaids making a splash.

