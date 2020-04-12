Did You Miss Broadridge Financial Solutions's (NYSE:BR) Impressive 101% Share Price Gain?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 101% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Broadridge Financial Solutions achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 15% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BR Past and Future Earnings April 12th 2020

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Broadridge Financial Solutions, it has a TSR of 121% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Broadridge Financial Solutions returned a loss of 3.3% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 4.0%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Broadridge Financial Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Broadridge Financial Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

