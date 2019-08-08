Did You Miss Cashwerkz's (ASX:CWZ) 12% Share Price Gain?

Cashwerkz Limited (ASX:CWZ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 12%.

With just AU$854,789 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Cashwerkz to have proven its business plan. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Cashwerkz will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Cashwerkz had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$7.3m when it last reported (December 2018). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price up 12% in the last year, the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. The image below shows how Cashwerkz's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cashwerkz's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

It's nice to see that Cashwerkz shareholders have gained 12% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 12% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Cashwerkz by clicking this link.

