Did You Miss New Concept Energy's (NYSEMKT:GBR) 47% Share Price Gain?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GBR) share price is 47% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 33% in the last year.

New Concept Energy recorded just US$649,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that New Concept Energy will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

New Concept Energy had liabilities exceeding cash by US$2.9m when it last reported in June 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 127% per year, over 5 years shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. Investors must really like its potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how New Concept Energy's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how New Concept Energy's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

AMEX:GBR Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

Investors in New Concept Energy had a tough year, with a total loss of 33%, against a market gain of about 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.1%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of New Concept Energy's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like New Concept Energy better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

