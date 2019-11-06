Did You Miss Corline Biomedical's (STO:CLBIO) 92% Share Price Gain?

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Corline Biomedical AB (STO:CLBIO) share price is up 92% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 19% (not including dividends).

Corline Biomedical isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Corline Biomedical has grown its revenue at 15% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 24% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Of course, it's always worth considering funding risks when a company isn't profitable.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Corline Biomedical's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Corline Biomedical shareholders took a loss of 29%. In contrast the market gained about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 24% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. You could get a better understanding of Corline Biomedical's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

