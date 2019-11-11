Did You Miss Delivery Hero's (ETR:DHER) 20% Share Price Gain?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) share price is 20% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Delivery Hero hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Delivery Hero isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Delivery Hero grew its revenue by 76% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 20% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Delivery Hero in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:DHER Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Delivery Hero shareholders have gained 20% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 3.0% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. You could get a better understanding of Delivery Hero's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

