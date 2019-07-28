Did You Miss Evertz Technologies's (TSE:ET) 18% Share Price Gain?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) share price is 18% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around -2.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.0% higher than it was three years ago.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Evertz Technologies was able to grow EPS by 46% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 18% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Evertz Technologies, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Evertz Technologies's TSR for the last year was 23%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Evertz Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7.6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

