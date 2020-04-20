Did You Miss Genetic Signatures' (ASX:GSS) Whopping 356% Share Price Gain?

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS) share price has soared 356% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 76% in about a quarter.

View our latest analysis for Genetic Signatures

Given that Genetic Signatures didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:GSS Income Statement April 20th 2020 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Genetic Signatures stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Genetic Signatures has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 35% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genetic Signatures better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Genetic Signatures , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.