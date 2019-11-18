Did You Miss Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings's (LON:IDH) 38% Share Price Gain?

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) shareholders have seen the share price rise 38% over three years, well in excess of the market return (6.9%, not including dividends).

While Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings actually saw its revenue drop by 0.7% per year over three years. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 11%, compound, over three years. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings's TSR for the last 3 years was 42%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.7% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

