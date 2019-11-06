Did You Miss Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga's (MCX:MRKV) Impressive 259% Share Price Gain?

While Public Joint-Stock Company Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga (MCX:MRKV) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 10% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 259% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 17% drop, in the last year.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 29% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga's TSR of 435% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 29% in the last year, Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga shareholders lost 5.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 40% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Volga better if we see some big insider buys.