Did You Miss Itron's (NASDAQ:ITRI) 74% Share Price Gain?

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 74% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Itron became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the Itron share price has gained 7.1% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 14% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 2.3% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 51.12.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Itron has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Itron shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Itron (including 1 which is doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

