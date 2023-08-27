Did you miss the last Florida hurricane tax holiday? Here’s how to save on supplies

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Tropical Storm Idalia is getting closer to Florida, and residents have another opportunity to save on costly supplies as the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season nears.

While it’s not yet clear where Idalia will make landfall, what’s not in question is another round of the state’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The hurricane season’s peak is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“It’s extremely important that everyone in our community is prepared for hurricane season,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This tax holiday provides a real opportunity for many families with tight budgets to be able to afford critical supplies that could keep them safe during and after a disaster.”

When is the next hurricane tax holiday?

The second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of this year started Aug. 26 and will run through Sept. 8. The first one ran from May 27 to June 9.

During these tax break periods, Floridians can build their hurricane kits of emergency supplies with qualifying household goods — from pet food and pet leashes to coolers and smoke detectors — while avoiding the sale tax.

Florida’s general state sales tax rate is 6%. If you buy $200 in supplies, for instance, you’d save $12.

What supplies are tax free?

Some of the no-tax qualifying hurricane supplies include:

Selling for $10 or less:

Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case.

$15 or less:

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less:

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$25 or less:

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

$30 or less:

Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach

Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues

Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock

Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers

Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer

Trash bags

$40 or less:

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less:

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt and 9-volt.

$60 or less:

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

$70 or less:

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms:

Fire extinguishers:

Carbon monoxide detectors:

$100 or less:

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage.

