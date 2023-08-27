Did you miss the last Florida hurricane tax holiday? Here’s how to save on supplies

Tropical Storm Idalia is getting closer to Florida, and residents have another opportunity to save on costly supplies as the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season nears.

While it’s not yet clear where Idalia will make landfall, what’s not in question is another round of the state’s 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The hurricane season’s peak is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“It’s extremely important that everyone in our community is prepared for hurricane season,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This tax holiday provides a real opportunity for many families with tight budgets to be able to afford critical supplies that could keep them safe during and after a disaster.”

When is the next hurricane tax holiday?

The second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of this year started Aug. 26 and will run through Sept. 8. The first one ran from May 27 to June 9.

During these tax break periods, Floridians can build their hurricane kits of emergency supplies with qualifying household goods — from pet food and pet leashes to coolers and smoke detectors — while avoiding the sale tax.

Florida’s general state sales tax rate is 6%. If you buy $200 in supplies, for instance, you’d save $12.

What supplies are tax free?

Some of the no-tax qualifying hurricane supplies include:

Selling for $10 or less:

▪ Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case.

$15 or less:

▪ Manual can openers

▪ Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

▪ Cat litter pans

▪ Pet waste disposal bags

▪ Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less:

▪ Reusable ice

▪ Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

▪ Pet pads

$25 or less:

▪ Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

$30 or less:

▪ Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach

▪ Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues

▪ Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock

▪ Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers

▪ Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer

▪ Trash bags

$40 or less:

▪ Portable self-powered light sources

▪ Pet beds

$50 or less:

▪ Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

▪ Gas or diesel fuel tanks

▪ Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt and 9-volt.

$60 or less:

▪ Nonelectric food storage coolers

▪ Portable power banks

$70 or less:

▪ Smoke detectors or smoke alarms:

▪ Fire extinguishers:

▪ Carbon monoxide detectors:

$100 or less:

▪ Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

▪ Ground anchor systems

▪ Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

▪ Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

▪ Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 or less:

▪ Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage.

Floridians can take advantage of sales tax holidays over the next weeks!

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Aug. 26-Sept. 8

Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday: Sept. 2-8

Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday: ends Sept. 4

