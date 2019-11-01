Did You Miss Loews's (NYSE:L) 17% Share Price Gain?

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. That's what has happened with the Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) share price. It's up 17% over three years, but that is below the market return. In the last year the stock price gained, albeit only 3.9%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Loews was able to grow its EPS at 55% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 5.4% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Loews's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Loews's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Loews shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 19%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

Loews provided a TSR of 4.4% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 3.0% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

