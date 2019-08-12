Did You Miss Mayr-Melnhof Karton's (VIE:MMK) 28% Share Price Gain?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (VIE:MMK) share price is up 28% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 0.7% in that time.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Mayr-Melnhof Karton managed to grow its earnings per share at 5.4% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 5.1% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Mayr-Melnhof Karton the TSR over the last 5 years was 46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Mayr-Melnhof Karton has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.1% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 7.9% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Mayr-Melnhof Karton scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

